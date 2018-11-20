Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? As GOAT war wages on, Alia Bhatt has her pick

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was asked which footballer she prefers.

Published: 20th November 2018 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Alia Bhatt and Leo Messi (Photos | AP, Facebook)

By Online Desk

Football debates would have been astonishingly boring without Messi and Ronaldo involved in it.

Generations have been discussing, arguing,  writing, blogging, and even fighting over to decide who is better among the two, or, in other words, who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of the global game.

The Argentine superstar and the talismanic Portuguese have a lot of fan following in the celebrities circles as well. From Pope Francis to singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, the list is long and they too join the debate of choosing the football's best.

While Jose Mourinho, AB de Villiers, Rafael Nadal, Rihanna have all opened up on the same, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt became the latest to pick a side in the long-raging GOAT debate.

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, the 'Highway' actor, on Monday was asked which footballer she prefered - Ronaldo or Messi. The 25-year-old's answer was straight and short. "Messi!" she wrote.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story (Screengrab)

The pick takes Alia into a band of Bollywood celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Rao etc. But other actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor won't be very pleased with her choice as they are all hardcore fans of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Currently, Messi-led Barcelona tops La Liga in Spain, Cristiano's Juventus is also leading the Serie A table in Italy.

Having won the Ballon d'Or five times each, both Messi and Ronaldo are hot favourites to win the honour for the sixth time this year.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' along with Ranveer Singh. The film is co-produced by Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GOAT Alia Bhatt Messi vs Ronaldo Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp