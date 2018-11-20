Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? As GOAT war wages on, Alia Bhatt has her pick

By Online Desk

Football debates would have been astonishingly boring without Messi and Ronaldo involved in it.

Generations have been discussing, arguing, writing, blogging, and even fighting over to decide who is better among the two, or, in other words, who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of the global game.

The Argentine superstar and the talismanic Portuguese have a lot of fan following in the celebrities circles as well. From Pope Francis to singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, the list is long and they too join the debate of choosing the football's best.

While Jose Mourinho, AB de Villiers, Rafael Nadal, Rihanna have all opened up on the same, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt became the latest to pick a side in the long-raging GOAT debate.

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, the 'Highway' actor, on Monday was asked which footballer she prefered - Ronaldo or Messi. The 25-year-old's answer was straight and short. "Messi!" she wrote.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story (Screengrab)

The pick takes Alia into a band of Bollywood celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Rao etc. But other actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor won't be very pleased with her choice as they are all hardcore fans of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Currently, Messi-led Barcelona tops La Liga in Spain, Cristiano's Juventus is also leading the Serie A table in Italy.

Having won the Ballon d'Or five times each, both Messi and Ronaldo are hot favourites to win the honour for the sixth time this year.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' along with Ranveer Singh. The film is co-produced by Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.