FIFA's Infantino gets election backing from 11-voter Oceania Football Confederation 

Gianni Infantino was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA's ethics committee.

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The 11-member Oceania Football Confederation says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The Oceania group says its executive committee comprising 11 member federation presidents in New Zealand and the Pacific islands voted unanimously to support the FIFA leader.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris.

He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA's ethics committee.

Infantino has no clear challenger yet before a February 5 deadline for potential candidates.

 

