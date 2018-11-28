Home Sport Football

Ajax rejoins UEFA Champions League last 16 with 2-0 win at AEK Athens

The game was preceded by violence inside Athens' Olympic Stadium and in parts of central Athens.

Dmytro Chygrynskiy Frenkie de Jong

AEK's Dmytro Chygrynskiy (L) fights for the ball with Ajax's Frenkie de Jong during a Group E Champions League match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens | AP

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Dusan Tadic scored twice in the second half Tuesday to take Ajax to the last 16 in the Champions League for the first time in 12 years with a 2-0 win over 10-man AEK Athens, which fell to a fifth straight loss in the competition.

The Serb defender scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Marko Livaja received a second yellow card for handling the ball. He struck again four minutes later, tapping in an unselfish pass from substitute Klaas Jan Huntelaar.

AEK had managed to keep Ajax at bay thanks to the unyielding center-back duo of Dmytro Chygrynskiy and Marios Oikonomou, but struggled after losing Livaja.

The game was preceded by violence inside Athens' Olympic Stadium and in parts of central Athens.

