Injured Gareth Bale misses Champions League trip to Moscow

Bale picked up a thigh injury during the goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had to come off at half-time. 

Published: 01st October 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad to face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday. 

He will miss the reigning European champions' Group G game in Russia, along with captain Sergio Ramos, who was also omitted from the squad announced on Sunday. 

Ramos sustained a cut above his eye against Atletico but, despite briefly leaving the field for treatment, was able to complete the match. 

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said after the game Bale had been replaced as a "precaution" at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Welshman would be assessed on Sunday.

The club will be hoping the damage is not serious, with a crunch match against Barcelona in La Liga approaching on October 28. 

Marcelo and Isco were also absentees from Madrid's squad to face CSKA. Marcelo has a calf problem while Isco is recovering from an appendix operation.

TAGS
Julen Lopetegui Gareth Bale  Champions League 

