James Rodriguez set for Colombia return

BOGOTA: Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has been recalled to Colombia's football squad for friendlies against the US and Costa Rica.

The 27-year-old missed the team's September friendlies against Venezuela and Argentina because of a lingering calf problem sustained before the World Cup in Russia in June, reports Xinhua news agency.

He is joined in the 24-man squad by two uncapped players: Deportes Tolima goalkeeper Alvaro Montero and Santa Fe midfielder Juan David Roa, the Colombian Football Federation said.

As expected, the squad includes Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, River Plate playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero and Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina.

Colombia will play the US on October 11 and Costa Rica five days later in New Jersey.