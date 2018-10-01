Home Sport Football

James Rodriguez set for Colombia return

The 27-year-old missed the team's September friendlies against Venezuela and Argentina because of a lingering calf problem sustained before the World Cup in Russia in June.

Rodriguez has been sidelined since straining his right hamstring while playing for Bayern Munich on August 1.

By IANS

BOGOTA: Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has been recalled to Colombia's football squad for friendlies against the US and Costa Rica.

He is joined in the 24-man squad by two uncapped players: Deportes Tolima goalkeeper Alvaro Montero and Santa Fe midfielder Juan David Roa, the Colombian Football Federation said.

As expected, the squad includes Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, River Plate playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero and Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina.

Colombia will play the US on October 11 and Costa Rica five days later in New Jersey.

