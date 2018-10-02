Home Sport Football

Qualification opportunity for 2019 U-17 World Cup lost for India, but hope renewed in junior football

Their achievement in reaching the quarterfinal may not be unprecedented, an Indian team did the same in 2002, but this team has certainly done better than any of their predecessors.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian U-16 football players after the U-16 Asian Championship quarterfinal against South Korea. | Image Courtesy: @IndianFootball

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, it proved to be one hurdle too much for India’s U-16 football team. On Monday, they were a win away from becoming the first Indian football team to qualify for a World Cup of any sort.

The scoreboard, at the final whistle of their U-16 Asian Championship quarterfinal against South Korea, revealed that they had lost by a solitary second-half goal — a laudable result against a side of the much superior pedigree.

Their achievement in reaching the quarterfinal may not be unprecedented — an Indian team did the same in 2002 — but this team has certainly done better than any of their predecessors.

In 2002, India qualified for the quarters by virtue of being the third-best team in their group — the fourth team was Myanmar. But here, few can dispute that they deserved to be among the top eight. The goal that they conceded on Monday was their first of the tournament, coming after 337 minutes.

They held Iran — a team that thrashed them by three goals in the previous edition of this tournament — to a goalless draw. They had the same number of points as group toppers Indonesia and only fell behind on goal difference.

The match was immediately followed by an outpouring of elation on social media — the likes of India skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu all congratulated the boys. For former India captain IM Vijayan, the biggest takeaway was that an Indian — Bibiano Fernandes — was in charge of the team.

“No one ever thought an Indian team would come this close to qualifying for a World Cup this soon,” he said.

“The performances of the players, especially the goalkeeper and the defence was really good and looked really well organised. And it is great that it was an Indian coach who set them up this well. What Bibiano has done augurs well for the future of Indian coaching.”

But the match against South Korea was also proof that any optimism has to be intertwined with a degree of caution. The Koreans dominated the game and India had ten men behind the ball for most of the match, only some outstanding goalkeeping from Niraj Kumar keeping the margin of defeat from being wider.

Apart from a first-time volley from Ridge De’Mello early in the second half that was only prevented from rattling the net by the South Korean keeper’s fingertips, India’s best chance of progressing always looked to be a 0-0 draw.

And as excellent as their defence was, it also has to be noted that they failed to score a goal from open play — their solitary strike, against Vietnam, was a penalty.

This is proof that there are still miles to go before India can truly claim to belong in that elite bracket. This effort though is a step in the right direction.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru