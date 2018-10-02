Home Sport Football

Sergio Ramos rested for CSKA Moscow to conserve energy: Julen Lopetegui

MOSCOW: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been rested for the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow by because of fears of burnout, coach Julen Lopetegui said Monday.

"Sergio Ramos didn't come because he's played more than any other player in the league and he has to keep some energy in reserve for the rest of the season," Lopetegui explained at a press conference.

"That's all it is, simply management," he added. "He's not here in Moscow because I made the decision."

Madrid, who have won the past three Champions League titles, started this campaign with a 3-0 win over Roma.

They will face CSKA also without Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who was left out by Lopetegui having suffered a thigh injury in a scoreless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Lopetegui, who was sacked as boss of Spain on the eve of the World Cup in Russia, will also be without Isco (appendicitis) and Marcelo (calf).

