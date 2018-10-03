Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: Paulo Dybala scores hat-trick as Juventus whip Young Boys

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended after his contested red card during the Italian side's 2-0 win over Valencia in the first round of games.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:24 AM

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala holds the ball after scoring a hat trick at the end of the Champions League, group H soccer match between Juventus and Young Boys, at the Allianz stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TURIN: Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus carried their winning streak into the Champions League with a 3-0 victory over ten-man Young Boys on Tuesday to leave them top of Group H with six points from two games.

But Dybala ran riot in his first European game this season, volleying in his first following a Leonardo Bonucci long ball after five minutes.

The Argentine doubled his account on 33 minutes when he picked up a rebound from a Blaise Matuidi shot, with Juan Cuadrado setting Dybala up for his third on 69 minutes.

The Swiss played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Guinean centre-back Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was the Young Boys' second defeat of the competition after they lost their opener 3-0 at home to Manchester United.

