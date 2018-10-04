Home Sport Football

Reds midfielder Keita in hospital with back problem

The midfielder started the game at the Stadio San Paolo, but was substituted inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by Jordan Henderson after alerting the team’s medical staff to back pain.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Staff medics tend to Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita after he was injured during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on October 3. (Photo | AFP)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain when he came off early in Liverpool's Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday, his club said.

The 23-year-old who Liverpool paid German side RB Leipzig EURO 52 million (USD 67million) for last year -- underwent tests after being taken off inside the opening 20 minutes of the match -- which Liverpool lost 1-0.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Naby Keita was taken to hospital in Naples on Wednesday evening during the first half of the Champions League fixture with SSC Napoli," read a club statement.

The midfielder started the game at the Stadio San Paolo, but was substituted inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by Jordan Henderson after alerting the team’s medical staff to back pain.

"Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where -- with the midfielder’s agreement -- he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

"No decision has yet been taken on when the 23-year-old will be discharged."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naby Keita Liverpool Liverpool Football Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices