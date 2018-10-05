Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus at Udinese despite rape claims

Juventus travel to Udine in northeastern Italy, on the border with Slovenia, to face Udinese, who are 14th in the table.

Published: 05th October 2018 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (File | AP)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for Juventus against Udinese this weekend despite the rape claims made against him, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday as the Italian champions try to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season. 

"Ronaldo is doing well, he is ready to play. His professionalism and his composure on and off the pitch are not in question," Allegri told a press conference on Friday.

"He is ready to return to action tomorrow."

US police said Monday they had re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the Portuguese player raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

Ronaldo has strenuously denied the accusations.

"I've known Cristiano for three months now and for over 15 years of his career he has shown to be a great professional both on and off the pitch," said Allegri of the 33-year-old striker who joined the club from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($117 million) during the summer. 

"He's dedicated and he's just as dedicated to social issues, which says it all."

Juventus travel to Udine in northeastern Italy, on the border with Slovenia, to face Udinese, who are 14th in the table.

Ronaldo was filmed preparing for the game on Thursday, with several Juventus players later posting a photo of a team dinner in a Turin restaurant, with a smiling Ronaldo seated between Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernardeschi. 

"It is normal that we help him during a delicate time, but he has broad enough shoulders to focus on tomorrow's game, go down onto the pitch and play well," said Allegri. 

Amid the storm of sponsors' concerns, and the team's share price taking a hit, Juventus are trying to focus on their quest for an eighth straight league title.

They have a maximum 21 points from seven games, six points ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, who they beat 3-1 in Turin last weekend with Ronaldo setting up all three goals.

"Tomorrow I could go with a front three of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, or alternatively one of them could be rested," said Allegri.

The Turin giants have also won both their Champions League games including last Tuesday's match against Swiss side Young Boys, with Ronaldo watching from the stands as he was suspended for a red card against Valencia.

"Tomorrow is a match that will ask a lot of the players both physically and mentally, so we must be prepared for that," Allegri said.

"(Udinese) have lost the last two matches, so we must not be complacent but make sure that we're on top of our game in order to enter the international break on a high."

Behind Juventus the battle for European places is very tight with Napoli, who are six points behind the champions in second. Just three points separate the third to eighth-placed teams.

Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan also all won their Champions League games during the week.

Napoli bounced back from their defeat in Turin with a last-gasp Lorenzo Insigne goal snatching a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

"It's an important victory because it shows our progression, notably on a psychological level," said Ancelotti ahead of Sunday's game at home against Sassuolo, joint third with 13 points.

Roma travel to Empoli looking for a third straight league win days after Edin Dzeko's hat-trick inspired a 5-0 win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side slumped to ninth after a four-game winless streak, and a win over lowly Empoli would propel them further up the table.

Fiorentina, third with 13 points, face a stiff test at Lazio, in seventh.

Simone Inzaghi's side were stung by last week's derby defeat to Roma followed by a heavy 4-1 Europa League defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Inter Milan, also on 13 points, travel to SPAL with city rivals AC Milan, 11th with a game in hand, hosting tailenders Chievo.

Friday

Torino v Frosinone (1830)

Saturday

Cagliari v Bologna (1300), Udinese v Juventus (1600), Empoli v AS Rome (1830)

Sunday

Genoa v Parma (1030), Atalanta v Sampdoria, Lazio v Fiorentina, AC Milan v Chievo (1300), Napoli v Sassuolo (1600), SPAL v Inter Milan (1830)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Ronaldo rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices