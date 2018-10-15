Cristiano Ronaldo spends USD 1 million to defend himself from rape accusations

By UNI

LAS VEGAS: Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly spent USD 1 million to defend himself from rape accusations of former American model Kathryn Mayorga, The Sun reports.

The star footballer has reportedly spent about a million dollars to put together a team with a forensic expert, a former police officer and a public relations officer, reported Calciomercato.com, Italy's first football news site.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also provides further updates about the case.

The Italian paper claims Mayorga's legal staff will provide further evidences of Ronaldo's alleged sexual assault.

The lawyers of the victim want to re-analyze new samples of the DNA to prove that the previous Â£375.

000 agreement between the girl and Ronaldo is not valid.

New details emerge from the agreement between the two parties: Mayorga states that negotiations only last one day and that Cristiano forced the woman to provide a list with the names of every person who had information about what happened that night in Las Vegas.

Mayorga also claims that since then she could only count on the support of his father, a retired firefighter, and her mother.

Meantime Ronaldo doesn't show any sign of frustration and appears happy and smiling on social media.