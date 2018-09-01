Home Sport Football

Coach Massimiliano Allegri wary as promoted Parma chase Juventus exploit

Two-time UEFA Cup winners Parma were declared bankrupt and demoted to the amateur leagues in 2015. Since then they has been rebuilt and renamed as Parma Calcio 1913.

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned his side on Friday not to expect "a walk in the park" against former UEFA Cup winners Parma who are back in the top flight and looking to pull off a surprise against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Italian champions.

"It won't be a walk in the park," said Allegri ahead of the reigning champions' trip Saturday to the northern Emilia Romagna region. 

"Juventus have always historically struggled in Parma," said Allegri, whose side have won their opening two matches this season. 

"In the last 24 matches we have won seven games each and there have been 10 draws.. 

"Parma will be up for it tomorrow night, they are a newly promoted side and we can't go there with the wrong attitude, we must show them respect and we want to go into the international break relaxed and with maximum points available."

Allegri confirmed that Portuguese star Ronaldo would start up front as he chases his first competitive goal in Italy.

But Ronaldo's fellow Portuguese international Bruno Alves, who joined Parma from Scottish giants Rangers, will have the task of preventing the 33-year-old adding to his tally, along with newly signed teenage centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

"I can't wait to take to the pitch and show what I can do," said Bastoni, 19, who arrives from Inter Milan on loan.

"Why did I pick Parma? For the project, this is an ambitious place and I was born 40 kilometres from here so I often came to watch the team play. I have an emotional bond with the club.

"The experience of playing with Bruno Alves will also be useful for me."

Parma, who won the UEFA Cup in 1995 and 1999, have just one point from their first two games.

