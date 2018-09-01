India U-19 football team will play France, Croatia, Slovenia in September

By UNI

NEW DELHI: India under-19 football team will take part in a four-nation International Tournament which includes U-19 National teams of World Champions France, World Cup runners-up Croatia and Slovenia.

The tournament will be held between September 4 - 9 and is being organized by the Croatian Football Federation in cooperation with Slovenian Football Federation, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

Both the exposure tours have been organised by the AIFF in coordination with SAI to provide the best possible preparation to the U-19 boys for the forthcoming Hero I-League season and also with an eye on U-19 AFC Championship qualification next year.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said " the SAI is with us in pursuing a vision and our youth players and coaches look forward to these challenges with positivity.

I am convinced Indian Football is moving in right direction and all stakeholders will be encouraged with our efforts,"