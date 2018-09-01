Home Sport Football

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won't revel in rival Jose Mourinho's woes

Guardiola was asked about the pressure which is mounting on his United counterpart following consecutive Premier League losses to Brighton and Tottenham.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to gloat over his old rival Jose Mourinho's troubled start to the season at Manchester United.

Guardiola was asked about the pressure which is mounting on his United counterpart following consecutive Premier League losses to Brighton and Tottenham.

The pair have had a strained relationship since their days as rival managers of Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

But, despite United's problems and the growing storm around Mourinho, Guardiola insisted City's arch rivals remain a force to be reckoned with.

"We're in August. There are a lot of points to play for and the real season starts after the international break," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"We dropped two, or won one, point at Wolves. The secret last season was when we did that we won the next game."

Champions City finished 19 points ahead of second placed United last season and have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign, while Mourinho's team have stumbled from one crisis to another.

Asked about the personal pressure on Mourinho, who has faced speculation about his relationship with United midfielder Paul Pogba and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, he added: "Unfortunately it's our job. Our job depends on results.

"When we win we are good, when we don't we are not good. When you get to this level, they are top, top managers."

- Gomes potential -

Meanwhile, Guardiola wants another option in his City midfield, but refused to confirm if that would mean making a signing in the January transfer window.

City missed out on landing Jorginho from Napoli during the summer when the Italian opted to join Chelsea instead.

Guardiola can call on former Paris Saint-Germain teenager Claudio Gomes, who is on the fringes of the first-team squad after arriving in the summer from the French club.

When asked about the 18-year-old ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle, the Catalan admitted he has been impressed by the youngster, but also did not rule out adding a new face.

"Claudio Gomes is a young player. He was in pre-season with us and we were delighted with him, his personality," Guardiola said.

"The January market is a long time away. We're looking at options for the future. We decided to pick Claudio up because of his potential."

City will face a defensively-minded Newcastle team at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola insists dealing with teams who set out to thwart them with a negative approach is not a concern.

"That is not a problem. They believe in their styles. It's in our hands to solve that. That is the trick," he said.

"We spend more time on ourselves and what we need to do. We can only imagine what our opponents maybe will do but we don't know 100 per cent.

"Huddersfield we expected five at the back and they were four.

"We analyse our games, we spend our times analysing training and games on ourselves to improve. The players have to adapt, of course.

"You have to know what they do and inform the players what they are going to do. But it's more productive to concentrate ourselves, what we can do. 

"We talk about ourselves, normally about 80 per cent of it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case