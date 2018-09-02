Home Sport Football

Eden Hazard impressed by new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri but coy over future

Chelsea refused to sell the forward and Hazard, now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, is enjoying Sarri's style of play after the more conservative tactics of former Blues bosses.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Eden Hazard admits he is enjoying playing for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, but the Belgium star remains coy over his future plans.

Hazard scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth as Chelsea made four successive Premier League victories with Sarri in charge.

The 27-year-old was repeatedly linked with Real Madrid in the close-season and hinted he was keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea refused to sell the forward and Hazard, now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, is enjoying Sarri's style of play after the more conservative tactics of former Blues bosses.

"I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres," Hazard told Chelsea TV.

"I like this type of game. It's completely different than Antonio Conte or (Jose) Mourinho before.

"We have more ball so for me it's not bad."

Hazard's contract expires in 2020 and the offer of an extension has not been taken up so far by the Belgian.

Hazard was a substitute in Chelsea's first two matches of the season, but was instrumental in the win over Arsenal and then started and scored against Newcastle and the Cherries.

Hazard had expressed frustration at his slow introduction to Sarri's team after the Arsenal match.

Asked how he is feeling now, Hazard said: "Good. You can see on the pitch. Let's see the future."

The arrivals of Jorginho, who followed Sarri from Napoli, and Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid, have given Chelsea a different dimension in midfield.

"The big difference is we bring two players - Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic - and they are completely different," he said.

"We just try to keep the ball more often and then when we have a chance to score, we need to score.

"But when we have more ball we can be more dangerous.

"We're playing good football, so we enjoy. I want to keep this momentum."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eden Hazard Chelsea Maurizio Sarri English Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats