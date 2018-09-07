Neymar appointed permanent captain of Brazilian football team

By ANI

LONDON: Paris Sain-Germain striker Neymar has been appointed as the permanent captain of Brazil's national team.

Brazil's head coach Tite scrapped the captaincy rotation policy of the team to give Neymar the permanent position.

Reflecting on the same, the 26-year-old said that the responsibility would be a good thing for him and he will learn a lot of things out of it.

"I accepted again because I've learned a lot and I will learn much more. And this responsibility will be a good thing to me," goal.com quoted Neymar, as saying.

The forward player, who led the team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has been frequently targeted by critics for his behaviour on the field.

However, Neymar downplayed the criticism saying he gives his 100 per cent on the field.

"I don't have much to say about it (critics). I'm a player who takes the ball 11 times and in 10 times I go straight to the opponent," Neymar said.

"I think they won't let me pass without giving me a little strike. I can't ask them, 'Hey, excuse me but let me score'. I suffered lots of fouls during the World Cup. But it happened. It's another lesson I carry with me," he added.

Brazil had crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after losing to Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the prestigious event.