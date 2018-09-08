Home Sport Football

New coach Luis Enrique wants unpredictable Spain in Nations League

The former Barcelona boss takes charge for the first time in Spain's Nations League opener away to England on Saturday after crashing out at the last 16 of the World Cup to hosts Russia.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo dated Thursday, July 19, 2018, Spanish coach Luis Enrique talks to journalists during his official presentation as Spain new head coach in Las Rozas, outskirts of Madrid. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: New Spain coach Luis Enrique wants his side to evolve from the style that brought La Roja great success in the past decade before growing stale in recent years.

The former Barcelona boss takes charge for the first time in Spain's Nations League opener away to England on Saturday after crashing out at the last 16 of the World Cup to hosts Russia.

Spain won three major tournaments in a row at Euro 2008 and 2012 either side of a maiden World Cup win in 2010. But they also bowed out at the group stages of the 2014 World Cup and last 16 of Euro 2016.

Spain enjoyed 75 percent possession against Russia in July, but failed to break down the hosts over 120 minutes other than a Sergei Ignashevich own goal.

"The fact we have been a reference over the past decade means that everyone knows our national team," said Luis Enrique.

"I have already spoken about evolving the model in my presentation and that is what we are working on. I am convinced that is what we will do.

"Afterwards, we will see if we are effective or not, but the objective is to evolve and stop being predictable."

Spain's miserable tournament in Russia failed to recover from the firing of coach Julen Lopetegui just days before the World Cup began for agreeing to take over at Real Madrid this season behind the Spanish federation's back.

That decision was reportedly opposed by many of the senior players in the Spain squad, including captain Sergio Ramos.

However, Madrid skipper Ramos insists his first impressions of a former rival in Luis Enrique have been positive.

"Despite the speculation there could have been, I have always got on well with the people I have found with most character," said Ramos.

"Above anything else, we have the same objective which is to lead this team to the top."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality