Injured Dele Alli out of England friendly with Switzerland

The 22-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star suffered the injury in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League.

England midfielder Dele Alli. (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England midfielder Dele Alli will miss Tuesday's friendly in Leicester with Switzerland because of a minor muscle strain, the Football Association announced Monday.

Alli may not have played for the World Cup semi-finalists in any case as England manager Gareth Southgate is believed to be set on making radical changes to the starting line-up against a side that reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Southgate -- who would become the first England manager to suffer four successive defeats if the Swiss prevail -- is not calling up a replacement for Alli having already bolstered his squad with uncapped young Leicester City duo, defender Ben Chilwell and winger Demerai Gray.

