La Liga applies for permission to play Girona vs Barcelona in US

La Liga's plans to play Girona's fixture with Barcelona in Miami moved a step closer after the league's organising body said.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi | AP

By Reuters

BARCELONA: La Liga's plans to play Girona's fixture with champions Barcelona in Miami moved a step closer after the league's organising body said on Tuesday they have asked for permission from the Spanish football federation to take the game abroad.

"Barcelona, Girona and La Liga have requested the authorisation of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to play Girona v Barcelona on 26 January at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 20.45 CET," said a statement from the league.

 

