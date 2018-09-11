Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris apologises for drink-driving incident

By IANS

LONDON: English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris on Tuesday admitted to making a mistake after he was arrested on drink-driving charges last month.

"Just like every man, I have a private life. I made a mistake and I have to accept it," Lloris told RMC Sport.

"I have to stay focused on what is the most important thing, in my mind -- that's the pitch. I have the support of my family and my friends. And I still want to go out onto the pitch to enjoy myself and continue improving," he added.

Lloris is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on charges of drunken driving.

The France World Cup winner was stopped by police in central London on August 24 where he failed a breathalyser test. Lloris was out with Arsenal and France teammates Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud.

Lloris added that he does not intend to leave Tottenham in the near future and is keen to honour his contract, which is through the 2021-22 season.

"You don't control everything. I'm focused on what I do daily with Tottenham. The most important thing for me is to enjoy myself every day, whether that be at training or learning from my coach," the 31-year-old expressed.

"I have a very special relationship with coach Mauricio Pochettino. You try to contribute to the club's success and to improve every year. I'm very happy where I am," Lloris added.