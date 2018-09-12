Home Sport Football

Argentina, Colombia draw 0-0 in international friendly

Despite the fact neither team was able to break the deadlock, the game was open and lively, especially in the first half.

12th September 2018

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, center, reacts after deflecting a pass intended for Argentina's Rodrigo Battaglia, left, during the second half of a international soccer friendly match

By IANS

EAST RUTHERFORD: Argentina and Colombia played out a goalless draw in an international friendly here as both teams looked to bounce back from disappointing World Cup campaigns.

The two South American nations were eliminated from the Round of 16 in Russia, with Argentina losing a 4-3 thriller to eventual winners France while Colombia were dumped out on penalties to semi-finalists England, reports EFE news agency.

With Lionel Messi rested by Argentina on Tuesday night, and Colombia's James Rodriguez also given the night off, there was ample opportunity for the respective squads' fringe players to make an impression.

It were the two goalkeepers, however, who ultimately came out on top, with Franco Armani for Argentina and his counterpart David Ospina making a string of impressive saves.

The second period was a scrappier affair, with several late tackles drawing yellow cards, while a series of substitutions, as is typical in friendly matches, also hindered the game's flow.

Argentina's next match will be against fierce rivals Brazil on October 17 while Colombia will take on the US on October 12.

