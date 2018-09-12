Home Sport Football

Richarlison double fires Brazil to 5-0 win over El Salvador

Neymar gave Brazil the lead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute on Tuesday after Richarlison was brought down by Roberto Dominguez at FedEx field.

Published: 12th September 2018

Brazil forward Neymar, right, dribbles the ball around El Salvador midfielder Gilberto Baires in the first half of a soccer match. (AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Richarlison scored either side of halftime as Brazil romped to a 5-0 victory over El Salvador in their international friendly here.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar gave Brazil the lead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute on Tuesday after Richarlison was brought down by Roberto Dominguez at FedEx field, reports Xinhua news agency.

Making his first start for Brazil following his debut off the bench against the US last Thursday, Richarlison made it 2-0 in the 16th minute by curling a shot into the top right corner after Neymar's pass.

Neymar was again the provider as Philippe Coutinho fired a low diagonal effort past goalkeeper Henry Hernandez on the half-hour mark.

The rout continued after half-time when Richarlison's powerful low shot beat Hernandez at his near post. Marquinhos made it 5-0 in second-half stoppage time with a free header after Neymar's cross, completing a hat-trick of assists for the Brazil captain.

"I want to thank my teammates for setting me up to score," Richarlison said after the match.

"Now it's a matter of going back to my club (Everton) and working as hard as I can so that I can have more opportunities with the national team."

