Home Sport Football

ISL side Mumbai City FC end pre-season campaign with win

While the fifth edition of the Indian Super League begins September 29, Mumbai play their opening game against Jamshedpur FC on October 2 at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City players (Twitter/Mumbai City FC)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC ended their pre-season campaign with a gallant 3-2 victory over Bangkok United FC on Thursday evening at Bangkok in Thailand.

Mumbai City began the onslaught early on, with Shouvik Ghosh providing the perfect cross to new recruit Modou Sougou as early as in the fourth minute.

The former Olympique de Marseille star delicately back-heeled it over the keeper to give his side an early lead.

Bangkok United FC found gaps to exploit and bombarded Mumbai City's goal with a barrage of shots.

However, Amrinder Singh produced a string of heroic saves to keep his team's lead intact.

In the 33rd minute, however, a vicious strike from Ekkachai Samre left him stranded, allowing the home team to restore parity.

Twenty two-year-old Raynier Fernandes produced his moment of magic when he caught the opponent's goalkeeper off the line and shot right into the top corner to regain the lead.

After the break, Mumbai coach Jorge Costa made a couple of changes - Milan Singh and goal-scorer Raynier - were rested for Sanju Pradhan and Bipin Singh.

Halfway into the second half, youngster Pranjal Bhumij, displayed his nimble feet as he beat two opponents and fired in a captivating shot to give his team a 3-1 lead.

But Bangkok United FC got one back in the 83rd minute as Sathaporn Daengsee finished a well-constructed move to make it 2-3.

There were a few nervy moments right at the end, but the Mumbai pulled through, courtesy some stubborn defending to end their pre-season campaign on a high note.

While the fifth edition of the Indian Super League begins September 29, Mumbai play their opening game against Jamshedpur FC on October 2 at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai City FC ISL Bangkok United FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity