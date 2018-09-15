Home Sport Football

Indian women thrash Hong Kong 6-1 in AFC U-16 Qualifiers 

They next play Pakistan U-16 in their next match on September 19 and will then play hosts Mongolia U-16 and Laos U-16 in their last group league match respectively.

Published: 15th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian U-16 football team (Twitter@IndianFootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A hat-trick from Lynda Kom ensured the Indian women's team kicked off its campaign in the AFC U-16 Qualifiers in style, breezing past Hong Kong 6-1 in its first match in Ulan Bator, Mongolia.

Apart from Lynda's three goals, captain Shilky Devi netted a brace while Sunita Munda scored the other.

The Indian girls who won the SAFF U-15 Championship last month in Bhutan are aiming to qualify into the final phase of the AFC Women's Championship.

They next play Pakistan U-16 in their next match on September 19 and will then play hosts Mongolia U-16 and Laos U-16 in their last group league match respectively.

The group toppers gain an automatic qualification into the final phase of the AFC Championship to be held next year.

Head coach Firmin D'Souza sounded ecstatic after the win.

"The girls executed the game plan perfectly.

The win acts as a bonus for our morale that has been high since the girls won the SAFF U-15 Championship," he said.

"We are confident ahead of our clash against Pakistan and hope to continue our winning ways," he added.

It was in fact, Sunita who opened the flood gates in the 23rd minute.

In the 35th minute, Shilky Devi India's lead while Lynda made it 3-0 as the India went into the half-time enjoying a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Changing over, the girls continued their attacking momentum and were rewarded with a penalty in the 50th minute which was gleefully converted by Shilky.

In the 73rd minute, Lynda Kom, taking full advantage of Aveka Singh's vicious cross, made it 5-0.

Hong Kong reduced the margin in the 86th minute but it did not deter Lynda from completing her hat-trick in the dying minutes.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian women's football team India women's football team AFC U-16 Qualifiers Indian football Lynda Kom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi