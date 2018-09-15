Home Sport Football

Open to coaching an international team, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola​

Pep Guardiola​ said that he would like to end his coaching career where it began, with Barcelona's reserves.

Published: 15th September 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola | AP

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday revealed that he would be interested in taking up the coaching job for an international team.

"If the opportunity came I would like to be a national team coach. If it can be done, I would like to do it," Guardiola told the Universo Valdano show.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss added that he "always had the curiosity of trying out" the possibility of leading a national team.

Stressing that he enjoyed living abroad, Guardiola refused to name any specific country he would like to be associated with in future.

"You learn languages, cultures, to travel and see other places is nice, also for the family," Guardiola said.

The Spaniard, though, refused to coach Argentina.

"No, for sure not there," he said, referring to the intense demands of that job.

If rumour is to be believed, Guardiola had been shortlisted for the Argentina coach's job after their World Cup debacle.

Guardiola added that he would like to end his coaching career where it began, with Barcelona's reserves.

"I will finish where I started; my final steps will be with youth teams. Hopefully, it will be Barca's," Guardiola said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola​ Manchester City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi