SAFF Cup final: We respect Maldives but fear no one, says India coach Stephen Constantine

India have won so far seven SAFF Championship titles while they have qualified for the final in 10 of the 11 editions.

Stephen Constantine

Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine (File |PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: A day prior to taking on Maldives in the final of the SAFF Cup football tournament, India coach Stephen Constantine said on Friday that his team respects their opponents, but fears no one.

"Even though we have won against them in the group stage, we can't afford to disrespect them especially after their performance against Nepal. They scored on counter attacks and the last 2 goals within 15 minutes sealed the fate of the match," Constantine said at a pre-match press conference here.

"We have to keep in mind that three of their main players didn't play against us. They have our full respect but we fear no one," he added.

India have won so far seven SAFF Championship titles while they have qualified for the final in 10 of the 11 editions.

"It's a pleasure for us to be here. We had a good game in the semi-finals two days ago and hence, we are here. Now, everyone is fit and raring to give it a shot tomorrow (Saturday)," the coach added.

