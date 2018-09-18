Home Sport Football

Ballon d'Or on mind, says Antoine Griezmann after FIFA snub

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says he still can't fathom why he was not voted one of the world's top three players by FIFA.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says he still can't fathom why he was not voted one of the world's top three players by FIFA -- but hopes winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or will make amends.

"It's a prize from FIFA and it seems a pity that no World Cup winners were nominated," Griezmann, who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia this summer, told Spanish sports daily AS.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup finalist Luka Modric of Croatia and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed a stunning campaign with Liverpool last season, were the three players nominated by FIFA for the world ruling body's top prize.

Now grouped within the FIFA Best awards, it will be presented on September 24.

For Griezmann, who helped Atletico to Europa League glory as well as playing a pivotal role in France's World Cup win, FIFA's choice was unwarranted.

"We had a really good World Cup campaign, the whole team deserve to be awarded: (Kylian) Mbappe, (Raphael) Varane, (N'Golo) Kante, who had an amazing World Cup even though no-one talks about it, or even myself.

"But that's the way it is."

The snub has galvanised Griezmann's ambition to land the Ballon d'Or, the prize awarded by France Football magazine to the world's top player as voted on by journalists around the globe.

"I think the Ballon d'Or has more prestige, a richer history," said Griezmann.

Conceived in 1956, it has been won by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi a record five times apiece. By contrast, the FIFA Best award has been a stand-alone award only since 2016, having spent the 2010-2015 period merged with the Ballon d'Or.

He added: "It's on my mind and I've got three months to give it everything (to win it). We'll see what happens."

Asked if he felt comfortable "sitting at the same football table" as five-time Ballon d'Or winners Messi and Ronaldo, Griezmann said: "Yes, I think so, although other players would be there as well.

"I'm enjoying being at this table, although I know I can do better.

"I'm at the summit but I know I can improve, I want to be the most complete player possible."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antoine Griezmann Ballon d'Or

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo