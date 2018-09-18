Home Sport Football

Mikel Arteta feels Manchester City have best players to finally conquer UEFA Champions League 

The Spaniard will take charge of City's European opener on Wednesday at home to Lyon as Pep Guardiola serves a ban for being sent to the stands during a quarter-final defeat to Liverpool last season.

Published: 18th September 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City coaching staff, from left, Rodolfo Borrello, manager Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Brian Kidd attend a training session at the City Football Academy

Manchester City coaching staff, from left, Rodolfo Borrello, manager Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Brian Kidd attend a training session at the City Football Academy | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's tag as favourites to win the Champions League is recognition for having the best players in the world to choose from, according to assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard will take charge of City's European opener on Wednesday at home to Lyon as Pep Guardiola serves a ban for being sent to the stands during a quarter-final defeat to Liverpool last season.

Arteta admitted he is surprised that Real Madrid haven't retained their status as favourites after winning three consecutive Champions League titles and with the final to be played in the Spanish capital this season.

However, the former Arsenal midfielder insists there is far more to what City are building in trying to win the European Cup for the first time than simply spending hundreds of millions in assembling one of the strongest squads in the competition.

"For me, we have the best players in the world," Arteta said.

"They are fantastic, the mix we have between senior players and younger players, the hunger they still have in this group it is incredible.

"People talk about other things because of the money that has been spent, but people have to see what is inside this club and what has been created which is phenomenal."

City recently celebrated a decade under the ownership of Emirati owner Sheikh Mansour, which has transformed the clubs fortunes thanks to huge investment on and off the field in facilities.

That has reaped rewards domestically with three Premier League wins, but City's best run in Europe remains a semi-final appearance in 2015/16 before Guardiola took charge.

"That's the aim (to win the Champions League)," added Arteta.

"We have a young squad, they have gained experience and we feel better prepared than in the previous two years. We are preparing every single detail and learning from the past because we believe we can do better."

Arteta was linked with a return to Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's successor as manager earlier this year. The 36-year-old didn't hide his ambition to one day go out on his own, but believes he is "privileged" to be learning as a coach under Guardiola.

"I am privileged to be here and I am very fulfilled to be doing the job I am at the moment. If you ask me one day will I be a head coach, the answer is probably yes. But I'm really happy where I am and enjoying the moment I am living with the club. I think we have fantastic momentum now and there is lots of room for this club to grow."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester City Champions League Mikel Arteta UEFA Champions League Pep Guardiola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju