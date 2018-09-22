Home Sport Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp laughs off Mohamed Salah's lack of goals

The 26-year-old Egyptian star -- who had a disappointing World Cup after entering it with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final -- has scored just twice this term.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, competes for the ball with PSG's Neymar during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Liverpool and Paris-Saint-Germain at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season is not causing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to lose any sleep.

The 26-year-old Egyptian star -- who had a disappointing World Cup after entering it with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final -- has scored just twice this term.

Klopp's lack of concern over his form is supported by the 44 goals he scored in all competitions after a similarly slow start in his first season with the club.

"Wow, that's a crisis," said Klopp sarcastically at his press conference on the eve of their Premier League clash with Southampton.

"No one remembers that (his slow start last season), it is really no problem."

Klopp, whose side have begun the season in great style and are yet to drop a point after five Premier League matches despite Salah's lack of goals, admitted the Egyptian's superb record had raised expectations.

"Of course, of course everyone expects that, that is clear," he said.

"We don't expect that. We want him to score as often as possible. It is completely normal everyone expects that."

The German, whose side opened their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 home win over French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, said Croatian central defender Dejan Lovren, who has yet to feature after picking up a hip problem at the World Cup, is getting closer to return to the squad.

"Dejan is close," said Klopp. "He looks really fit. He did a lactate test last week so fitness-wise he is -- for his situation -- on a really OK level.

"He is not for the squad for the weekend, of course, but we will see how soon we can try to involve him again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash