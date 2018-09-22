Home Sport Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the dark over injured Benjamin Mendy's return

Mendy, who missed nine months last season after requiring surgery on a knee ligament injury, is believed to have suffered the injury in training after returning from international duty with France.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates with Benjamin Mendy after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, London. Sunday Aug. 12, 2018. | (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he does not know when injury-plagued French international full-back Benjamin Mendy will be back in action after he suffered a metatarsal injury.

Mendy, who missed nine months last season after requiring surgery on a knee ligament injury, is believed to have suffered the injury in training after returning from international duty with France at the start of the month.

He has missed City's last two games, the win over Fulham and a disappointing Champions League group-stage defeat at home by French outfit Lyon in which Fabian Delph played poorly in his left-back position.

Guardiola refused to expand upon the exact nature of Mendy's injury although City later described it as a "bruised" metatarsal.

Guardiola, however, hardly cleared up the uncertainty and claimed not to know how long he will be without the 24-year-old defender for.

"He has a problem in the bone of his feet, I don't know (when he will be back)," said Guardiola.

Better news for City fans is that Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne appears to be making a good recovery from his knee ligament injury which has prevented him playing since August.

The 27-year-old -- who had a fine World Cup as Belgium lost to eventual champions France in the semi-finals -- himself predicts he will be fit to return for the first Manchester derby of the season on November 11, although Guardiola refused to confirm that.

"I don't know," said Guardiola at his press conference on the eve of their away trip to Premier League strugglers Cardiff.

"I speak with the doctor sometimes and he's telling me he's going so well.

"But I don't know. He has to come back. The important thing is when he comes back, he is completely fit and finishes the rest of the season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Benjamin Mendy Manchester City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash