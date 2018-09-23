Home Sport Football

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde yet to decide on future

Valverde's contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he confirmed on Saturday he has an option to extend the deal by another year. 

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he is not sure if he will still be manager of the club next season. 

Valverde's contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he confirmed on Saturday he has an option to extend the deal by another year. 

"I have a contract and I have a possibility to extend it a year more," Valerde said. 

"The contract is there but we know what can happen in a season and the season is long. You have to see how the team does. 

"Everything seems good but we are still in the month of September and we have a lot ahead." 

Coaches like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique have left Barca in recent years after citing the fatigue involved in managing at the Camp Nou. 

"I don't know about exhaustion or anything like that," Valverde said. "We are still in September, there is plenty of room to feel exhausted, it is only just beginning."

Barcelona won La Liga and the Copa del Rey last season in Valverde's first year at the club. 

After their shock Champions League exit to Roma in the quarter-finals, however, reports suggested his future was in doubt. 

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said the club will want to know Valverde's position by March. 

"I do not remember the deadline but the ideal date to know the future would be about the month of March," Bartomeu told Spanish radio station Onda Cero last week. 

"I would like him to continue because we are happy with his work. Just look back at the results and performances of last year." 

Barca host Girona on Sunday, looking to extend their perfect start in La Liga. They sit top of the table with 12 points from their opening four games. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Barcelona coach Barcelona manager La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival