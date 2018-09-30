After derby, Real Madrid face anxious Champions League wait on Gareth Bale injury

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has confirmed Gareth Bale sustained an injury to his thigh during the goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Bale was substituted at half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu and is now a doubt for Real's Champions League game against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

"Gareth had discomfort in his thigh," Lopetegui said after the match. "He came off as a precaution and we will see tomorrow what the injury is."

Bale has scored four goals in his last seven games for Real and any absence would be a major blow.



