Home Sport Football

Club shirt for Ahed Tamimi: Real Madrid accused of 'encouraging aggression' by Israeli officials

Tamimi has become a figure of Palestinian resistance since spending eight months in prison for slapping two soldiers from the Israel Defence Forces. She was released in late July.

Published: 30th September 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ahed Tamimi was offered a Real jersey and posed for photos with Emilio Butragueno, the club's former striker (Photo | Twitter/Mohammed pal)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid were criticised by Israeli officials on Saturday after Ahed Tamimi, a teenager associated with Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation, was pictured being presented with a club shirt.

The 17-year-old is visiting Spain this week with her family to participate in various social and political events.

According to top Spanish sports daily Marca, she was offered a Real jersey and posed for photos with Emilio Butragueno, the club's former striker and now director of institutional relations.

However, Real Madrid has not issued any official statement regarding her invitation on its social networks or website. When contacted by AFP, the club declined to comment.

Daniel Kutner, Israel's ambassador to Spain, wrote on Twitter: "Ahed Tamimi does not fight for peace, she defends violence and terror, the institutions that have received and celebrated her indirectly encourage aggression and not the dialogue and understanding that we need."

Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for the Israeli foreign minister, described the apparent welcome Real Madrid gave Tamimi as "shameful", describing her as "a terrorist inciting to hatred and violence".

Tamimi has become a figure of Palestinian resistance since spending eight months in prison for slapping two soldiers from the Israel Defence Forces. She was released in late July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Real Madrid Israeli officials Ahed Tamimi Israel-Palestine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead