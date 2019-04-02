Home Sport Football

I-League clubs could face sanctions for skipping Super Cup matches

The AIFF has incurred financial losses due to the pullouts of the clubs, who had cited unfair treatment by the apex body.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

A clash between Minerva Punjab FC and Neroca FC (File Photo | I-League website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation is likely to impose sanctions on all the aggrieved I-League clubs for skipping the Super Cup.

Well-placed AIFF sources said a "strong case is being built up" against the seven I-League clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC, Minerva FC, Gokulam FC and NEROCA FC -- for withdrawing from the Super Cup.

"A strong case is being built up and it will be put at the League and Disciplinary Committee meeting on April 13. The federation will go by the regulations and guidelines," a reliable source told PTI.

The clubs had pulled out barely three days before the start of the Super Cup qualifications. As per rule 10.4 of the Super Cup regulations, the clubs could be facing heavy penalty.

According to the rule, the participating clubs that withdraw from the competition after its commencement shall: "be required to pay compensation for any and all damages or losses suffered by, where applicable, the other participating club/s, the AIFF, the AIFF commercial right partners, licensees, broadcasters and the concerned Member Association. "be disqualified from taking part in next edition of the Competition from which it withdrew. The AIFF Executive Committee may extend the suspension depending on the gravity of the situation and/or impose further damages as deemed appropriate by it.

"be referred to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for determination of the compensation amount and additional sanctions. Depending upon the gravity of the offence, the case may be referred to the AIFF Executive Committee for final decision."

In March, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had informed the I-League clubs that the federation has accepted their demand of a meeting with president Praful Patel -- between April 13 and 15 -- to discuss their grievances but made it clear that the Super Cup qualifying round matches would not be rescheduled.

Das had said that the rescheduling of the qualifying round is against the tournament rules and would be unfair to those clubs which turned up.

TAGS
I-League clubs Minerva FC Gokulam FC Super Cup matches

