Home Sport Football

Little people, big ambitions: China trials football kindergartens

Citing the ministry of education, Xinhua news agency said that "each provincial-level region" will have 50 to 200 football-centric kindergartens.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Kids, Chinese Children

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: President Xi Jinping has vowed to make China a footballing force and is prepared to go to great lengths to do it, sending thousands of toddlers to "football-focused" kindergartens.

China, which has a population of 1.4 billion but has continually underachieved in football, will start trialling the kindergartens this year, state media said.

Citing the ministry of education, Xinhua news agency said that "each provincial-level region" will have 50 to 200 football-centric kindergartens.

"The pilot programme aims to cultivate interest in football in children through popular football games and create an atmosphere favourable for football culture to grow," Xinhua said, citing a ministry directive.

"Various physical activities tailored for kids will be held, during which children are encouraged to run, jump, climb, throw and shoot balls."

Li Jianli, director of a kindergarten in the Chinese capital, told the Global Times: "We have soccer coaches for kids who are over five and many other kindergartens in Beijing run soccer programmes too."

In October, the Chinese Football Association announced plans for 10,000 kindergartens across the country.

Football-fan president Xi has expressed ambitions for China to qualify for, host and win the World Cup.

So far China have qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002, when they failed to win a point or score a goal.

They languish at 72nd in the FIFA rankings, stewing between Macedonia and El Salvador, and have lost their last three matches on the spin.

The government is throwing resources at grassroots football, but AFP recently revealed how the game was awash at lower levels with unqualified coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Chinese Children Chinese Football Football-Focused Kindergartens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp