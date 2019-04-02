Home Sport Football

Shah Rukh Khan's fanboy moment: Star meets Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, post goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan was watching the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London after which he posted the photos, holding Ozil's no. 10 Arsenal jersey. 

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with Mesut Ozil. (Photo | Twitter/@iamsrk)

By Online Desk

Shah Rukh Khan posted pictures with Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil and his fiancee,  Swedish model-actor Amine Gülşe, garnering reactions from the Twitteratti making the post viral.

Shah Rukh Khan was at the Emirates Stadium in London watching the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle after which he posted the photos, holding Ozil's no. 10 Arsenal jersey.

“What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India," wrote SRK.

Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery challenged revitalised Arsenal to write their own history after they climbed to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Monday.

Aaron Ramsey's first-half strike was followed by Alexandre Lacazette's killer second in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium, maintaining Arsenal's impressive progress under Emery.

Emery had surprisingly left Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench as Mesut Ozil started behind Lacazette.

 (With inputs from agencies.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Premier League Arsenal Newcastle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp