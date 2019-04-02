Shah Rukh Khan's fanboy moment: Star meets Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, post goes viral

By Online Desk

Shah Rukh Khan posted pictures with Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil and his fiancee, Swedish model-actor Amine Gülşe, garnering reactions from the Twitteratti making the post viral.

Shah Rukh Khan was at the Emirates Stadium in London watching the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle after which he posted the photos, holding Ozil's no. 10 Arsenal jersey.

“What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India," wrote SRK.

What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019

Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery challenged revitalised Arsenal to write their own history after they climbed to third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Monday.

Aaron Ramsey's first-half strike was followed by Alexandre Lacazette's killer second in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium, maintaining Arsenal's impressive progress under Emery.

Emery had surprisingly left Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench as Mesut Ozil started behind Lacazette.

(With inputs from agencies.)