ATK rope in Jobby Justin

The ISL's Kolkata franchise also extended contracts of the Spanish duo of captain Manuel Lanzarote and Edu Garcia, along with Englishman John Johnson.

Jobby Justin. (Photo | Twitter/@greymind43)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Indian Super League champions ATK on Wednesday announced the signing of East Bengal forward Jobby Justin for a three-year pre-contract, commencing June 2019.

The 25-year-old from Kerala, who also plays as forward for the national team, had scored nine goals, the most by an Indian, in East Bengal's runners-up finish in the I-League.

The ISL's Kolkata franchise also extended contracts of the Spanish duo of captain Manuel Lanzarote and Edu Garcia, along with Englishman John Johnson.

ATK Squad: Foreign players: Manuel Lanzarote, John Johnson, Everton Santos, Andre Bikey-Amougou, Gerson Vieira, Edu García; Indians: Aiborlang Khongjee, Arnab Mondal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Komal Thatal, Avilash Paul, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Hitesh Sharma, Pritam Kotal, Sena Ralte, Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Arindam Bhattacharya, Ashish Pradhan.

Jobby Justin Indian Super League I-League ATK

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp