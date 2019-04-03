Home Sport Football

Neymar to resume training on Wednesday after injury

The world's most expensive player has been sidelined since hobbling off during a French Cup win over Strasbourg on January 23, missing PSG's Champions League last-16 defeat by Manchester United.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar (File | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will returning to training on Wednesday for "on-pitch tests" after two-and-a-half months out with a foot injury, the club said on Tuesday.

The world's most expensive player has been sidelined since hobbling off during a French Cup win over Strasbourg on January 23, missing PSG's Champions League last-16 defeat by Manchester United.

"@Neymarjr's recovery from injury is progressing well and he will return to training on Wednesday as scheduled for on-pitch tests," PSG said on Twitter.

"Club specialists will carry out a full medical and radiological assessment in two weeks' time."

PSG were hoping Neymar would be healed enough to get back on the pitch in time for a potential Champions League quarter-final later this month, but the French side suffered a humiliating exit as United sensationally overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

The 27-year-old may be targeting a return for a potential French Cup final on April 27, should PSG get past Nantes in the last four on Wednesday.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday that PSG will also be without Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier against Nantes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp