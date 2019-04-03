Home Sport Football

Toure and Sterling blast Juventus over Kean abuse

Kean, 19, along with team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Alex Sandro, was subjected to monkey noises during the match on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Allegri and fellow goalscorer Leonardo Bonucci both said Kean had not helped himself. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Yaya Toure responded with fury and Raheem Sterling with mockery after manager Massimiliano Allegri and teammates said Juventus youngster Moise Kean shared the blame for racist abuse by Cagliari fans.

Toure, who was speaking at UEFA's Equal Game conference at Wembley, said he hoped the Italian football authorities would respond in a determined fashion to the chants and to Allegri's lukewarm defence of his player.

Kean, 19, along with team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Alex Sandro, was subjected to monkey noises during the match on Tuesday.

Kean, an Italian international, reacted by celebrating with his hands outstretched in front of the Cagliari fans after scoring his side's second in the 2-0 victory.

ALSO READ | Moise Kean subject to racist abuse - Juve teammate says he incited crowd

Allegri and fellow goalscorer Leonardo Bonucci both said Kean had not helped himself.

"He is a young man and he has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also shouldn't be heard," said Allegri.

Bonucci said the blame was "50-50".

England international Sterling, who also reacted by celebrating in front of abusive home fans after scoring for England away to Montenegro on March 25, took to Instagram to ridicule Bonucci.

"The blame is 50-50 @bonuccileo19," Sterling posted on his story alongside a number of laughing and applause emojis.

"All you can do now is laugh."

Kean defended his actions as "the best way to respond to racism". 

Toure, the former Ivory Coast captain, said Allegri should have offered his full support to Kean.  

"I was shocked when I saw that happen and then the manager saying Kean shouldn't have done that," said Toure. "I want to see what the Italian FA is going to do about it. I want to see a response."

'Long way to go'

Jason Roberts, the former Premier League striker who is CONCACAF director of development, said he was shocked at the response of some of Kean's team-mates.

"I think it's deeply troubling when you see a young player having to endure what was thrown at him," said Roberts.

"What was stark was the reaction of some opposition players and his team-mates, as if he had done something wrong. Who else in the workplace would have to endure that?"

Roberts, who was an international for Grenada, said players should not feel they had to take the lead because administrators were not doing enough.

"I don't think we are doing enough and the players are having to take the lead," he said.

"For that to be the case in 2019 shows we have a long way to go."

The negative comments by Allegri and Bonucci to Kean's actions contrasts to the praise showered on Sterling.

The Manchester City star, along with team-mates Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, was subjected to racist chants from Montenegro fans during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica last week.  

However, when he scored the final goal in a 5-1 victory, he cupped his hands to his ears, a reaction that gained him praise too from Toure.

"I was surprised Raheem Sterling stayed so calm," said Toure, a former teammate at Manchester City.

"He is like my little brother. When you have seen what he has done surely he has to be Footballer of the Year."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juventus Yaya Toure Moise Kean Raheem Sterling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp