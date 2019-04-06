Home Sport Football

Former I-League champs Minerva Punjab set for shutdown

AFC regulations do state that any team will have to give a 30-day notice if they are to change their stadium during the competition.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Minerva Punjab FC

Minerva Punjab FC (Photo | Minerva Punjab FC Twitter)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a shocking turn of events, Ranjit Bajaj — owner of former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC who are also one of the two Indian entrants to the 2019 AFC Cup — announced that he will be shutting down his club, on Friday.

“With a heavy heart, I have decided that Minerva Punjab FC will have to do what so many others have done. (We are going to) shut down,” Bajaj tweeted.

Bajaj has long been at loggerheads with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and his decision seems to have stemmed from his inability to tie down a stadium for his club’s upcoming AFC Cup home games. Minerva had held Chennaiyin FC to a 0-0 draw in their first game.

Bajaj had zeroed in on the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar — where the Super Cup is currently going on — as his club’s home ground in the AFC Cup. But things, it appears, did not work out according to plan. “We cannot change venue now as it’s too late and we will be disqualified from the AFC Cup.

All permissions were given well in advance. After being champions, playing in the AFC Cup was our right. Sadly came to know that it was the AIFF (& FSDL) who has got our permission cancelled. I am shattered that my own parent body is sabotaging our AFC (Cup) stadium.”

AFC regulations do state that any team will have to give a 30-day notice if they are to change their stadium during the competition. With Minerva’s first home game coming on May 1, this window has shut.

If Minerva fail to turn up in their remaining AFC Cup matches — Minerva are scheduled to play their second game away to Dhaka Abahani and their first home game of the tournament on May 1 — Bajaj will have to cough up a hefty fine. Regulations state that any team withdrawing after the commencement of the group stages will be fined at least $50,000 (nearly Rs 35 lakh).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minerva Punjab I League Minerva Punjab FC Minerva Punjab shutdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp