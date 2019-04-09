Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo named in Juventus squad for Champions League quarter-final

Giorgio Chiellini misses out due to a left calf contracture while Emre Can also stays in Italy after straining his right ankle in the 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan on Saturday.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury after being named in Juventus' squad for Wednesday's away Champions League quarter-final match against Ajax.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders -- who are just one point away from sealing an eighth Italian league title -- since scoring the sensational hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month.

But the Portugal captain was named in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man Champions League squad.

