Dejan Lovren returns for Liverpool's quarter-final clash with Porto

Croatian centre-back Lovren returns at the expense of Joel Matip, while James Milner deputises for the suspended Andy Robertson at left-back.

Published: 10th April 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren (File | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Dejan Lovren will make his first Liverpool start since early January as Jurgen Klopp made three changes for his side's Champions League quarter-final, first leg at home to Porto on Tuesday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also rewarded with a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday, with Georginio Wijnaldum dropping out.

Porto are also without two of their most experienced players through suspension as three-time Champions League winner Pepe and Mexican international midfielder Hector Herrera miss out.

Maxi Pereira and Danilo come into the side that beat Roma 3-1 after extra time in the last 16 to progress to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson (capt); Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Porto (4-4-2)

Iker Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Eder Militao, Felipe, Alex Telles; Otavio, Danilo (capt), Oliver Torres, Jesus Corona; Francisco Soares, Moussa Marega

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

