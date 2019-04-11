Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC enter Super Cup final with 2-0 win over ATK

The former Indian Super League (ISL) winners will meet FC Goa in the title clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC. (File Photo | EPS/D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Chennaiyin FC notched up a convincing 2-0 win over ATK to make the final of the Hero Super Cup football tournament here Wednesday.

In-from Anirudh Thapa helped Chennaiyin double the lead after C K Vineeth headed in the opener on the 50th minute.

The goals by the two in-form players in a span of eight minutes rattled two-time ISL champions ATK, and they could not make a match of it after that.

