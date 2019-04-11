Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona wins 1-0 at Manchester United in quarter final

Luis Suarez's header at the 12th minute was initially flagged for offside before being awarded via a video review.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday

Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (Photo|AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER:  Luke Shaw unwittingly helped Luis Suarez's header into the net to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

The goal - initially flagged for offside before being awarded via a video review - came in the 12th minute during an exhilarating spell when Barcelona's possession exceeded 80 percent at Old Trafford. "It was a great header from Luis," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. "He was fighting for every cause. He was getting stuck into the defenders, trying to work really hard."

But as Barcelona became sloppy and error-strewn, the early passing rhythm faded. "We suffered but we are happy overall with the result," Valverde said through translator. "They caused us more problems in the second half."

ALSO READ| Ronaldo strikes to give Juventus edge against impressive Ajax in 1-1 draw

So while the Spanish champions ended a six-game winless run on the road in European knockout games stretching back to 2016, this quarterfinal is very much still in play heading into the second leg on Tuesday.

So is the quarterfinal between Juventus and Ajax after the sides drew 1-1 in Amsterdam on Wednesday. United only fleetingly imposed itself on the visitors, but did so physically in the first half when defender Chris Smalling's right arm caught Lionel Messi's face.

Smalling went unpunished but Messi's nose was bleeding and he had to briefly go off to receive treatment. The closest the five-time world player of the year came to his first goal at Old Trafford was in the 83rd minute when the sting was taken out of a low free kick and it was easily gathered by David de Gea.

The United goalkeeper also denied Philippe Coutinho a chance to double Barcelona's lead in the first half when his left leg kept out the shot. De Gea was also equal to Jordi Alba's strike in the second half to limit the damage.

United already came back from a heavier first-leg deficit to reach this stage, losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 before winning 3-1 in the French capital last month to help Solskjaer secure the manager's job on a three-year contract. "The PSG performance away gives us hope and belief we can do it," Solskjaer said after United's fourth loss in five games in all competitions. "But we know we are playing against probably the favorites in the tournament."

In that first leg against PSG, United only managed one shot on target. Against Barcelona, the three-time European champions couldn't even hit the target once - the first time that has happened for them in the Champions League since 2005.

"For large spells we made it difficult for them but unfortunately we couldn't get the goal because we created a lot of good chances," Smalling said. "We had a little spell in the first half where we went after them but then we started to look a little bit nervy. "I think from halftime we got at them, really pressed them and to be honest we caused them so many problems."

But now United will have to be the first team to win at Barcelona in 30 matches stretching back to 2013 if it is to advance to the semifinals. The teams will have contrasting preparations for the second leg when Shaw will be suspended after being booked for tugging at Messi.

Barcelona on Saturday heads to Huesca holding an 11-point lead at the top of the Spanish league, but Manchester United hosts West Ham in the Premier League trying to climb up from sixth place to the four Champions League qualification places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Manchester United UEFA Champions League quarter final UEFA Champions League Luis Suarez Barceona vs Manchester United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp