Chelsea condemns fans calling Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a 'bomber'

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea FC condemned a video showing a Chelsea fan in Prague purportedly calling Liverpool's star footballer Mohamed Salah "bomber".

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," Chelsea FC said in an official statement.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club," the statement added.

Salah was playing in a quarter-final against Slavia Prague when the chants of "bomber" were heard in the stadium.

Earlier, Liverpool FC also issued a statement to condemn the issue.

"The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing, this behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry," the statement read.

"As pertains to this latest incident, the club is working with Merseyside Police to ascertain the facts around this footage with the aim of identifying individuals featuring in it. In addition, we are working directly with Chelsea Football Club on the matter. We thank them for their condemnation and a commitment to act urgently to identify any individuals responsible," the statement added.

Chelsea fans have been facing a lot of scrutiny after Raheem Sterling of Manchester City FC was allegedly abused at Stamford Bridge after his team conceded 0-2 defeat to Chelsea in December last year.

Salah, the Liverpool star is all set to line up against his former Club Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.