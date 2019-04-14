Home Sport Football

Kingsley Coman brace returns Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga

Coman made the headlines for the right reasons on Sunday, keeping Bayern on course for a seventh successive league title.

Published: 14th April 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coman's first goal was unintentional but there was no doubt about Coman's second | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Kingsley Coman played his way out of the dog house on Sunday, as his first-half brace helped fire Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 4-1 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

French winger Coman was involved in a training ground punch-up with teammate Robert Lewandowski earlier in the week, but he made the headlines for the right reasons on Sunday, keeping Bayern on course for a seventh successive league title.

Bayern, needing three points to stay top after rivals Borussia Dortmund edged to a nervy win over Mainz on Saturday, barely broke a sweat as they cruised to victory on the banks of the river Rhine.

Coman's first goal was unintentional, his inswinging cross just evading Thomas Mueller on its way into the bottom corner with just 14 minutes on the clock.

If the opener was briefly and incorrectly credited to Mueller, there was no doubt about Coman's second, a well-placed finish at the end of a delightful 41st minute move. 

Serge Gnabry added a third 10 minutes after the break, turning the ball in at the far post after Mueller had flicked it on at a corner.

Dodi Lukebakio gave Duesseldorf a late consolation goal from the penalty spot after a Mats Hummels handball, but Leon Goretzka slotted in Bayern's fourth in injury time to put the cherry on the cake.

The win keeps Bayern a point ahead of Dortmund with five games still to play.

There was some bad news for the league leaders, however, as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was forced off with an injury early in the second half. 

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson scored his first goal since November as Hoffenheim secured a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin to climb back into the Bundesliga top six.

Nelson, 19, came off the bench to add to Nadiem Amiri's first-half opener and seal three crucial points in the race for European qualification.

Only two points separate sixth-place Hoffenheim from Wolfsburg in ninth, with Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen also in the running for a Europa League spot. 

Amiri broke the deadlock near the half-hour mark, smashing the ball in off the post with his side's 14th shot on goal. 

Nelson's 78th minute header, which was given by VAR after being initially ruled out for offside, sealed the win for Hoffenheim.

"We should have been ahead by much more at half-time because we had so many chances," Nelson told the club website.

"It was a good performance from all of us, and I'm pleased that my goal was given."

Bundesliga Bayern Munich

