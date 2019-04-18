Home Sport Football

I cannot stop Messi alone, admits Virgil Van Dijk

The world's most expensive defender admits that a collective effort is required to halt Messi.

Published: 18th April 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

Messi has scored 45 goals this season | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists he will not face a personal duel against Lionel Messi in his side's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Van Dijk is in contention for player of the year awards in England thanks to his transformative effect on Liverpool since becoming the world's most expensive defender when moving from Southampton for 75 million ($98 million) last January.

However, the Dutchman believes a collective effort is required to halt Messi, who has scored 45 goals this season, two of which helped Barca beat Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to progress to the last four.

"I think he's the best player in the world but we'll see. It's going to be a great match-up for all of us," said Van Dijk, who netted himself as Liverpool thrashed Porto 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory.

"It's about doing it all together, it's never one-v-one, it's never just me against a particular striker. It's always us against everyone and I think that's the only way we can defend well."

Liverpool's defence could be further bolstered for the Premier League and Champions League run-in by the return of Joe Gomez.

Gomez formed a formidable partnership with Van Dijk earlier in the season before breaking a leg in December.

Gomez made his return as a substitute in northern Portugal and is also preparing himself for the prospect of facing the "best player in the world" in Messi.

"It'll be a difficult game. They're one of the best in the world, clearly, and they've probably got the best player in the world and many others around him," said Gomez.

"So it's going to be a difficult game, but that's what the Champions League is about. You don't get this far to have easy games and we know you have to earn your place in the next round."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp