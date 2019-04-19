Home Sport Football

La Liga set for big finish despite Barcelona procession

The title could be wrapped up sooner if Atletico slip up, with Diego Simeone's side away to Eibar on Saturday before a tricky game at home to Valencia next week.

Published: 19th April 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona FC

Barcelona. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID:  Barcelona might have their eighth title in 11 years all-but sewn up but, with six games left to play, La Liga is far from finished.

Atletico Madrid are battling city rivals Real Madrid for bragging rights and second place while Sevilla, Getafe and Valencia are in a three-way scrap for the last Champions League spot.

Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves could all make the Europa League, and at the other end of the table, seven clubs are facing the threat of relegation, with five of them separated by only three points.

Here, AFP Sports takes a look at what is left to play for ahead of round 33 this weekend.

Barcelona on for the treble

Barcelona sit nine points clear of Atletico and will be confirmed as champions later this month if they beat Real Sociedad on Saturday, Alaves and then Levante at Camp Nou on April 27.

The title could be wrapped up sooner if Atletico slip up, with Diego Simeone's side away to Eibar on Saturday before a tricky game at home to Valencia next week.

Ernesto Valverde is likely to rest players to keep them fresh for their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool but it is important to maintain momentum too, not only for those two legs but also the Copa del Rey final against Valencia next month.

Barca have a treble in their sights.

Madrid rivals chase second

Finishing ahead of Real Madrid for a second consecutive year might not make up for Atletico's early exit from the Champions League or their timid title challenge but it would still be an impressive achievement for a club that continues to punch above its weight.

For Real and Zinedine Zidane, making up the four-point gap would be scant consolation for a miserable season that cannot end soon enough.

They play at home to in-form Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, when focus will again be on Zidane's selections and any clues as to who might stay or go in the summer.

Gareth Bale, left out against Leganes on Monday, looks likely to be on his way.

Sevilla look to close fourth

They were title challengers in November, doubtful to make the top four in March and now Sevilla are favourites to take the final Champions League spot ahead of Getafe, whom they visit on Sunday.

Four wins, including one over rivals Real Betis last weekend, and a draw since Joaquin Caparros swapped his role as sporting director for coach has put Sevilla one point ahead of Getafe, whose own challenge will go down as one of the most remarkable stories of the season.

Valencia are only three points back and will profit whatever the result at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, as long as they win on Sunday away at Betis.

Getafe lead Europa League charge

That qualifying for the Europa League might end up as something of a disappointment for Getafe speaks volumes for their season but, as well as Valencia, in contention for the top six are also Athletic Bilbao, Alaves and Betis.

Bilbao were facing a relegation battle after winning only one game before December but a surge under new coach Gaizka Garitano means they are now only three points off sixth.

Alaves were fighting for the top four only a few weeks ago but have tailed off while Betis might have to beat Valencia this weekend to keep their hopes of a European place alive.

Relegation fight open

Huesca look doomed at the bottom of the table and Rayo Vallecano, five points adrift of safety, may have left themselves with too much to do, even if they win at home to Huesca on Saturday.

But three points separates Real Valladolid in 18th and Girona in 14th, with Villarreal, Levante and Celta Vigo in between.

Valladolid have the most to do while Girona are highest but arguably in the worst form, closely followed by Levante, who still have Real Madrid and Atletico to play.

Villarreal have a knack of self-destructing but should survive and Celta seemingly cannot win without Iago Aspas, although he is back from suspension on Saturday, for a crunch game at home to Girona.

Fixtures (times GMT) Friday Alaves v Valladolid (2000) Saturday Celta Vigo v Girona (1200), Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1515), Rayo Vallecano v Huesca (1730), Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1945) Sunday Levante v Espanyol (1100), Getafe v Sevilla (1300), Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Villarreal v Leganes (1730), Real Betis v Valencia (1945).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp