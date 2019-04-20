Home Sport Football

Juventus win eighth consecutive Serie A title

Their eight straight title sees Juventus overtake French club Lyon for the record of consecutive victories in the top five European leagues.

Published: 20th April 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus clinched their eighth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Alex Sandro's diving header on 37 minutes and an own goal from Fiorentina defender German Pezzella after a Cristiano Ronaldo cross in the 53rd minute sealed a 35th Scudetto.

Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic had put Fiorentina ahead after less than six minutes.

Bolstered by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Juventus dominated the domestic league this season and are 20 points clear of nearest rivals Napoli with just five games to play.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have lost only two matches, against Genoa and SPAL, with 28 wins and three draws.

Their eight straight title sees Juventus overtake French club Lyon for the record of consecutive victories in the top five European leagues.

Juventus also equalled the record for the earliest the Italian title has been won, with five games to spare, achieved by Torino in 1948, Fiorentina in 1956 and Inter Milan in 2007.

Allegri's side had needed just one more point to seal victory after their shock Champions League exit at the Juventus Stadium to Ajax last Tuesday.

Juventus have been hit hard by injuries with defender Giorgio Chiellini out along with Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.

Ronaldo threatened early, but defender Milenkovic gave Fiorentina hope of a first win in eight trips to the Allianz Stadium.

Giovanni Simeone had the ball in the back of the net on 25 minutes but the goal was ruled offside, before Sandro got his head to Miralem Pjanic's corner to pull the teams level before the break.

Ronaldo threatened after the break, crossing for Federico Bernardeschi, but Pezzella clumsily turned into his own net.

Allegri brought on teenage star Moise Kean in place of Bernardeschi on 74 minutes, but the 19-year-old could not add to his six goals scored in his previous six appearances.

Ronaldo will have to settle for a Serie A title in his first season in Italy after missing out on a sixth Champions League crown.

It was the 34-year-old's sixth domestic league title, having won three with Manchester United and two with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese now has 28 trophies in total, including the Euro 2016 title with Portugal.

Juventus also remain on track to match the record 102 points achieved under Antonio Conte in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp