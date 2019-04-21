Home Sport Football

Marco Reus helps Dortmund keep heat on Bayern with Freiburg win

Published: 21st April 2019

BERLIN: Captain Marco Reus played through the pain barrier to inspire Borussia Dortmund to a 4-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday and keep them hot on the heels of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Reus picked up a knock to his knee under a heavy challenge from Freiburg's Janik Haberer in the second half but fired Dortmund to victory with a goal and two assists to keep them a point behind Bayern.

Far from buckling under the pressure, however, Dortmund delivered one of their most confident performances in recent weeks to fight their way past Freiburg in a nail-biting title race.

A silky move in the box saw Dortmund take the lead 12 minutes in, with Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus linking up to provide Jadon Sancho with a tap-in.

Guerreiro, returning to action after two weeks out injured, then set up Reus for Dortmund's second eight minutes after half-time.

Lucien Favre's side then survived a handful of chances for Freiburg before a brutal counter-attack saw Reus set up Mario Goetze to make it 3-0.

Paco Alcacer completed a perfect afternoon for Dortmund, converting a late penalty after a Pascal Stenzel handball.

Dortmund face local rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby next Saturday before Bayern travel to take on Nuremberg the following day.

